Warm Sunday Afternoon, potential for severe weather on St. Patrick’s Day
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We have a lovely Sunday forecast in store for you.
We will be warming up to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. We will see partly cloudy skies with building humidity.
A front is expected to stall out over our region Monday and Tuesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
We will be Weather Aware on St.Patrick’s Day as there is a system moving through our region that brings potential for severe weather. A few thunderstorms could have the potential of producing damaging winds, tornadoes or hail. The timing is Wednesday afternoon into the the overnight hours. Stay updated and aware!