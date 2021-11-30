Warm Start to December, Mostly Dry Outlook

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – You could not ask for better weather for this time of the year. A warming trend will dictate the rest of the work week ahead of our next stretch of unsettled weather.

High pressure remains in firm control over the Gulf Coast. This will lead to crystal clear skies as we move through our Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. Temperatures will cool quickly bottoming out a few degrees below seasonal norms. Lows will fall into the lower 40s. Winds will stay light or calm.

We are set for a gorgeous stretch of weather through the rest of the work week. Temperatures will get warmer aided by sunshine and a light afternoon wind out of the south. Highs will reach the lower 70s Wednesday and middle 70s Thursday and Friday.

Our next cold front will come in late this weekend. Rain chances will stay slim in the 20-30% range Sunday through Tuesday of next week.