Warm Start, Drier Afternoon

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today's Forecast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! I hope you are having a great start to your Sunday. Throughout the rest of the morning and afternoon there is a 20% chance of seeing a thunderstorm. Later in the evening, around 6 pm, we increase the rain chances to around 40% with a line of thunderstorms expected to pass through.

If you have any beach plans there is a moderate risk for rip currents. Highs this afternoon will warm into the low 90s in some of our inland communities but staying in the upper 80s closer to the coast. The summerlike pattern will continue into this week.

