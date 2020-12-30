Warm start, building clouds today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are waking up to humid temperatures in the low 50s. Today there is less than a 10% chance of rain with increasing rain chances overnight into tomorrow.

Throughout Thursday we will see rain with some thunderstorms, but the main threat of strong or severe storms will be Thursday evening and overnight. We are weather aware mainly Thursday afternoon (NYE) overnight into Friday as our next system moves through.

We are under a slight risk for severe weather (level 2/5) with the main threats being damaging winds and a few brief tornadoes. We will clear out midday Friday with a cooler and drier weekend ahead.