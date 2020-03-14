Warm spring-like pattern through the weekend and next week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Saturday!

Lows tonight will be mild near 60°. You could be a couple degrees above and below, but all will be mild. A light south wind turning calm will bring us possible fog after 1 am with mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow highs will be well above average in the 80’s for most of us, with the exception of right at the beaches which will be a little cooler in the 70’s. The good news is, the low rain chances will stick around through the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow!

For your work week, starting Tuesday we will see those warm temps stick around but a low rain chance comes into the picture Tuesday.