Warm, small rain chances

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Lows tonight will be pretty mild with temperatures in the mid-60’s inland and upper 60’s to near 70 degrees at the coast. Partly cloudy skies will continue with a NE wind at 10 mph. A HIGH RISK for rip currents is in place for our local beaches through at least Wednesday, but probably through the week, so be sure to enjoy the beach from the sand!

Highs for Monday will be in the mid-to-upper 70’s in our inland communities and lower 80’s closer to the beaches. One or two spots may see a shower tomorrow, but most will stay dry.

Temperatures for your work week will feel more like spring with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. We also keep a small chance for rain around through the entire week. We are keeping an eye on Eta as it moves towards Cuba, but right now it is not an imminent threat to our area. We will continue to keep you updated! MORE INFO: https://www.wkrg.com/top-stories/tracking-eta/