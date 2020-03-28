Warm Saturday, building clouds tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are continuing our heat streak with a high of 86 degrees this afternoon. We have no chance of rain today with partly cloudy skies!

Tomorrow the clouds will start to build with a 20% chance of a stray shower. A cold front will pass tomorrow afternoon and knock down our temperatures to the low 80s. On Monday we will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers.

On Tuesday we are watching closely as a low-pressure system is expected to track across the Gulf Coast. There is a 60% chance of thunderstorms as we head into Tuesday evening. The high on Tuesday is 81 degrees. Once that system oases we will be mostly sunny on Wednesday until the end of this week with temperatures in the upper 70s.