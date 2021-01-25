Warm, Humid, and Breezy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Good morning Gulf Coast. As you begin your day, make sure you give yourself plenty of time for the morning commute. There are areas of patchy dense fog and there are a few passing showers around. It’s also a very mild start to the day as most begin the day in the 60s!

It is going to be a warm and muggy day. Temperatures will climb to the mid 70s for daytime highs, that’s 15 degrees above average. We’ll keep a slight chance for passing showers through all of today. Moisture will continue to increase on a breezy southerly wind. Gusts today could reach 25 mph.

Rain chances will increase tonight as a front approaches from the west. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Instead of moving through, the front will stall out leading to unsettled weather for Tuesday. More than half the area will find a shower or thunderstorm tomorrow as highs return to the low and mid 70s.

The front will finally begin to gather some steam early on Wednesday and will move east of our area by Wednesday afternoon. During the first morning, showers will be possible, but by the afternoon the trend will be clearing and cooling. For the second half of the work-week, it will feel much closer to seasonal averages.