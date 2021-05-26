Warm days ahead with increasing rain chances by the weekend

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Warm and seasonable weather continues for the Gulf Coast. Some added moisture may yield a pop-up shower chance.

Expect a few clouds to linger through the evening and into the overnight period. Conditions should be great for another viewing of the full moon. Breezes will run light or calm. This could lead to some patchy fog by Thursday morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the middle 60s.

Thursday will be another quiet day for the region. Any fog will quickly burn off. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s. A pop-up shower will be possible during the afternoon and early evening. The forecast is looking similar for Friday. Moisture will rise Friday afternoon as a front approaches the Gulf Coast. Rain chances will stay low.

Expect a better coverage of showers and storms Saturday. Highs will hold in the middle 80s. Mostly quiet weather will stick around for Memorial Day.