Warm days ahead, Rain chances picking up for the end of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a dry and warm start to the work week. This trend looks to continue with some changes coming by end of the week.

An area of high pressure centered over the mid-Atlantic continues to control the weather pattern over the Gulf Coast. A few clouds will linger through the evening with skies become mostly clear overnight. Winds will stay very light and out of the east. Temperatures will slowly cool through the 70s. Overnight low temperatures will range from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s at the coast. Some patchy fog will be possible by daybreak Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sensible weather days. Expect more of the same with warmer-than-average temperatures and no rain. Highs will reach the middle 80s for most of the region with morning lows in the middle 60s. This weather pattern will begin to break down by Thursday.

A trough will move in from the west and moisture will increase from a tropical wave moving out of the Caribbean. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will rise Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will run cooler thanks to the increased rain activity.