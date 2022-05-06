MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After an active Friday morning for the Gulf Coast, the weather pattern looks to dry out and calm down for our Mother’s Day weekend.

Drier air is moving in as a cold front continue to slide east through the Gulf Coast. Dewpoints will drop through the evening with a lighter west and northwest breeze. Skies will clear. Temperatures will fall to seasonable and comfortable levels. Most of the region will wake up to lower 60s Saturday morning.

The weekend is look warm, but pleasant. Drier air and high pressure will be the dominant weather features. This will keep the weekend tranquil. We anticipate a hefty amount of sunshine. Highs will easily soar into the middle and upper 80s. A wind will pick up out of the west. This will continue into Mother’s Day Sunday. Morning lows may dip into the upper 50s inland with highs in the upper 80s.

Next week will be marked by a warming trend. Afternoon highs will crack into the lower 90s with morning lows closer to 70. A weak disturbance may bring a risk for isolated showers Wednesday through Friday.