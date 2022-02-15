Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!

We start off chilly this morning with mostly clear skies as dry air works its way through. We are starting more mild this morning with temps in the mid-to-upper 30’s north of I-10 and 40’s closer to the coast.

With sunshine, a southerly wind, and just a few clouds today though, highs will warm to the mid-to-upper 60’s inland and low-to-mid 60’s at the coast.

In our MS counties there is a RED FLAG WARNING which means we have breezy, dry and warm conditions that leads to an increased fire threat. Refrain from burning today.

Tonight will be dry and seasonable with temps in the 40’s and 50’s overnight.

Rain chances stay near zero for the next couple of days before storms return Thursday for another News 5 WEATHER AWARE day. Our next system will approach Wednesday night bringing clouds and a few showers. Starting mid-morning Thursday through Thursday evening, rain and storm chances will increase bringing the chance for damaging winds, a few tornadoes and flooding. We are still fine tuning this forecast and will keep you updated as we get closer. Either way, we clear out for the weekend as temps fall.