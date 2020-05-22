Warm and steamy weather ahead for this Memorial Day Weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It felt very much like summer Friday on the Gulf Coast with isolated afternoon storms. This weather pattern will likely stick around through the holiday weekend.

Any showers and storms will come to an end after sunset. Temperatures will stay warm through the evening and humidity will stay elevated. This will allow temperatures to fall slowly. Lows will range from the upper 60s inland to the middle 70s at the coast. Areas of fog will be possible by sunrise Saturday.

Summertime temperatures will stick around thought Memorial Day weekend. Highs Saturday will top out near 90 with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible after 1 PM. Storms will again favor inland locations. There will be a slightly better coverage of storms Sunday and Memorial Day afternoon as moisture continue to increase.

This will lead to a more active, unsettled week for next week. Moisture levels will rise leading to a better coverage of afternoon and evening storms. Rain chances will climb to around 50% Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will run close to average in the middle 80s.