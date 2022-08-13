MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Showers and storms have stayed quite spotty this weekend. This looks to continue for a few more days before a more unsettled pattern arrives next week.

Any shower or storms will wind down through the evening. Although a passing shower cannot be totally ruled out overnight, most of the region will remain rain-free. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 70s. Skies will clear overnight, but isolated storms will be possible and offshore Sunday morning.

Sunday will be like Saturday weather wise. Showers and storms will remain isolated and spotty by midday and into the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 90s for many areas that do not receive rain. This trend will continue into the start of the work week.

You will need the umbrellas as we move ahead into the middle and end of the work week. Highs rain chances will rise Tuesday through Friday to 50-60%. Locally heavy rain will be possible next week.