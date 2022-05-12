MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As moisture increases over the Gulf Coast, pop-up showers and storms will become more likely.

A few showers and storms will linger through the evening. Scattered clouds will continue as we press ahead into the night. Overnight lows will remain above normal bottoming out in the middle 60s. Some patchy fog cannot be ruled out. Winds will remain light and out of the east.

Temperatures look to remain warm for the end of the week and the weekend. Afternoon highs will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Isolated showers and storms are possible after lunchtime everyday mainly forming along the seabreeze.

This trend will continue into the weekend. The pattern will dry out through next week and temperatures will warm up. Highs will reach the lower and middle 90s.