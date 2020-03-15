Warm and spring-like week ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening, Gulf Coast! I hope you all enjoyed the spring temperatures and sunshine this weekend!



Tonight we keep rain chances near 0% with lows near 60° near the coast and upper 50’s inland. A light south wind will turn calm overnight which could lead to some patchy fog after 1 am.



Tomorrow highs will still be above-average in the lower 80’s inland and mid-to-upper 70’s at the beaches. We will have a very low rain chance (10%) for our most northern communities but most of us will stay dry and see partly to mostly cloudy skies.



For the rest of next week, we will see rain chances increase Tuesday to near 30% and leveling off after that for the rest of the work week to between 10% and 20%. High temperatures will continue to be warm near 80°. Next weekend we could see a couple more showers, but we will keep you updated on that!