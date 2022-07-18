MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Monday morning, Gulf Coast!

We will continue with our summertime pattern today with a few coastal showers and muggy conditions to start the day. It will stay humid throughout the day today with temperatures eventually rising into the upper-80’s and low-90’s across the region. We will leave a 30 percent chance of rain with a few showers and storms possible this afternoon. Overnight tonight, temperatures will be seasonable in the mid-70’s with a few clouds lingering in the region.

Similar weather will last throughout the next several days. Rain chances will slowly rise heading towards the end of the week with a 50 percent chance of rain on Thursday and Friday. Showers and storms will be possible each afternoon this week, but you can expect a little more of a coverage of storms by the end of the work week. Temperatures will be consistent in the upper-80’s along the coastline with warmer conditions further inland into the low-90’s.