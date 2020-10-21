Warm and more humid evening, Storm chances rising by Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Unseasonably warm weather continues for the Gulf Coast. We have managed to miss out on any substantial rain this week, but that looks to chance in the coming days.

Partly cloudy skies will continue this evening as an easterly breeze continues to blow across the region. A few clouds will stick around through the evening. Moisture values will stay slightly elevated. It will feel a tad more humid and could aid in some patchy fog development by sunrise Thursday. Overnight low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Periods of sun and periods of clouds will be the story for Thursday. Our streak of warmer-than-average days continues. Highs will reach the middle 80s. Rain chances are looking much lower at 10% or less late in the day. Moisture will rise Thursday night and into Friday. Scattered showers and storms are looking likely for the second half of the day Friday. That elevated rain chance will continue through the first half of the day Saturday. Another cold front will move through the region early next week.