Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!

LOCAL WEATHER:

We start mild and muggy this morning with no rain on our radar. Temps are in the 60’s and 70’s for most with some patchy fog around as well.

Throughout the day, high temperatures will reach the lower 90’s for most with 80’s at the beaches. We are expecting a couple of showers or storms to pop up along the sea breeze this afternoon (20% chance).

Through the rest of the week, we are expecting summertime storms possible each day mainly in the afternoon with highs reaching the lower 90’s. We can’t rule out a strong storm or two, but organized severe weather is not expected.

TROPICS:

We are tracking two areas in the tropics on the first day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The first is off the East Coast and has a low chance of development. Either way, it is heading away from the U.S. and is not a threat.

The other is actually the remnants of Agatha which made landfall in southern Mexico a couple of days ago. It has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm by this weekend, but will pass well to our south and is not a threat. We could see a higher risk for rip currents, but no direct impacts are expected.