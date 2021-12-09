Warm and humid end to the week, Weather Aware for Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Cloudy, unsettled weather continues for the Gulf Coast. Another cold front will bring a risk of strong and severe storms by Saturday.

Isolated showers will be a possibility through the rest of our Thursday evening. Skies will remain cloudy, and humidity will continue to rise. Temperatures will stay relatively warm tonight. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 60s, which is closer to where highs should be this time of year.

Unusually warm weather is likely for Friday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with increasing south winds. The rain chance will hold at 20%. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80.

Saturday will be a WEATHER AWARE day for the Gulf Coast. A cold front will bring a round of showers and storms. The storms could begin as early as 10am Saturday and continue into the late afternoon. The strongest storms will be capable of producing strong, damaging wind gusts. The chance for a brief tornado is very low, but not zero.

Much cooler air will come our way Sunday with highs in the lower 60s. Much of the region will wake up to 30s and 40s Monday morning.