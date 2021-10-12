Warm and dry weather continues, A cooldown for the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast continues to enjoy a warm, but seasonable weather pattern. Temperatures have been a little warm as of late, but that looks to chance by the weekend.

High pressure remains the dominant weather feature keeping the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S. in a dry pattern. A light southerly breeze will continue into the evening. Overnight temperatures look to remain well above average. Most of the region will dip into the middle 60s. Areas of patchy fog will be possible by sunrise.

Wednesday and Thursday will be nice, but uneventful weather days for the region. Mild starts will lead to warm finishes. Afternoon highs will reach the middle and upper 80s, running about 5-10° above normal. There will be a few more afternoon clouds, but no rain is anticipated.

We are tracking a cold front slated to move through the region late Friday night into Saturday morning. The front will bring a chance of clouds, rain, with a few isolated storms. Currently, severe weather is not anticipated. Northerly breezes will build in behind the front.

Cooler and drier air will build into the region allowing autumn to make a nice, welcomed return. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s Sunday and Morning. Highs will reach the middle 70s.