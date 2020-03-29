Warm and dry tomorrow, storms possible Tuesday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening, Gulf Coast! I hope you had a great weekend.

Tonight we will see cooler temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s. Inland communities will stay in the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees where the coastline will be in the mid-to-upper 60’s. We will have a calm wind with mostly cloudy skies. Humidity has also decreased a tad as a cold front moved through our area today, but that will change tomorrow! We will also have a calm wind with mostly cloudy skies.

Highs tomorrow will be in the low-to-mid 80’s with upper 70’s near the coastline. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a very, very small chance of rain and a NE wind becoming SE in the afternoon. Rain will be possible after 1 am tomorrow night.

Tuesday we will have our next system move in with showers and thunderstorms possible. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for most of our area (MS counties are in a marginal risk – level 1 of 5) for possible severe weather Tuesday. Timing looks to be early morning through the afternoon with threats being gusty winds (main threat), hail and a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. We are watching this closely and will keep you updated!! After that moves through, we will see a pattern shift with dry skies and seasonable temperatures for the end of your work week.