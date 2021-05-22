Warm and dry pattern continues

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Summer has returned! Mostly clear skies, temperatures in the 80’s and low chances for rain will stick around for awhile. Tonight lows will drop to the low-to-mid 60’s for most with partly cloudy skies and a SE wind at 5-10 mph.

Your Sunday looks very similar to today with warmer temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90s and no chance for rain. Tomorrow starts our warming trend with highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. The upper 80’s and lower 90’s look to stick around through the week with no chance for rain for the next 7 days thanks to high pressure over our area.

Subtropical Ana officially has formed in the Atlantic as the first named storm of this hurricane season, but luckily, it will stay away from the US and is not a threat. For the latest tropical information head to https://www.wkrg.com/tracking-the-tropics/subtropical-storm-ana-forms-in-the-atlantic-the-first-storm-of-the-season/