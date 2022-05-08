MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Warm and dry weather continues for the Gulf Coast. Temperatures look to remain above average as we head into the new work week.

High pressure remains in firm control over the Gulf Coast weather. We anticipate a mostly clear sky through the evening and into the night. Temperatures look to remain seasonable. Most of the region will wake up to lower and middle 60s. A couple of clouds cannot be ruled out. Winds will remain light and out of the east.

Monday and Tuesday continue to look quite nice. The warm weather continues with afternoon highs reaching the middle and upper 80s. A few of our inland spots may hit 90, especially Tuesday afternoon. A strong upper-level ridge of high pressure will keep us in a quiet pattern.

Highs will reach the lower 90s through the back half of the week with mornings holding in the middle 60s. Moisture will slowly rise leading to a few more fair-weather clouds. Small rain chances will be possible by next weekend.