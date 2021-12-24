Warm and dry Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Merry Christmas Eve, Gulf Coast!

We start off more mild in the 40’s for most this morning. Clear skies continue today with southerly winds that will help warm us up today with humidity a touch higher. High pressure keeps our weather quiet with temperatures climbing to the lower 70’s this afternoon.

Tonight, Santa may have to break out his lightweight, tropical suit! Temps will only drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s for your Christmas Eve night. This is 15-20 degrees above average for this time of year.

Christmas Day starts off mild in the 60’s with no rain chance! We will see some high clouds filter in but everyone will stay dry and WARM. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 70’s during the afternoon. High temps will continue in the 70’s through most of next week with small rain chances returning midweek.