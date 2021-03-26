Warm and cloudy afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Tracking a few scattered showers across our region with a 20% chance of rain for the rest of your Friday. Temperatures are warm this afternoon in the mid to upper 70s.



Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid-60s with lingering clouds. Tomorrow we can expect mostly cloudy conditions with highs in the low 80s. Some areas may see more sunshine. Rain chances will remain low for Saturday, but storms are looking more likely by Sunday.

Northwest of I-65 is under a marginal risk for severe weather on Sunday, a few thunderstorms could possibly produce damaging winds. Overall, the threat for seeing severe weather is low.