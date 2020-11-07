Warm and cloudy afternoon ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We are seeing mostly cloudy skies outside with temperatures warming up to the upper 70s this afternoon. The surf is rocking with high risk for rip currents down at the coast.

This afternoon the clouds will stick around with only a 10% chance of rain. Temperatures will get up into the upper 70s this afternoon. Above average temperatures over the next few days due to surging moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Tomorrow is going to be a lot like today with a high of 79 with 10% chance of rain.

ETA is forecast to reach the southeastern Gulf of Mexico early next week. Most forecast models keep the system in the far eastern Gulf, but there remains some uncertainty. We will mention the possibility of rain next week, but that may change depending on the eventual track of the storm.