MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Rain chances have run a little lower for the start of this work week.

Showers and storms will be few and far between this evening. Most of the rain will wrap up after the sun sets. Some clearing is expected overnight with temperatures running close to seasonable levels. Lows will bottom out in lower 70s.

Tuesday will shape up very similar to Monday with pop-up style showers and storms. Highs will remain quite warm reaching the lower and middle 90s.

Rain chances will slowly pick up through the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs will reach the lower 90s with morning lows in the 70s. Storms will remain scattered and spotty.