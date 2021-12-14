Warm afternoons continue, Unsettled weekend ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The weather pattern remains quiet on the Gulf Coast. Some fog will develop overnight with warmer afternoons ahead.

Scattered clouds will linger through the evening and into the night. With some higher humidity in place, patchy fog will likely form after midnight. Keep this in mind for Wednesday morning’s commute. Temperatures will remain well-above average tonight. Lows will fall into the middle 50s for most of the Gulf Coast.

A mixture of sun and clouds will stick around for Wednesday. Our streak of warm-than-average weather looks to continue. Highs will climb into the middle 70s. Extra clouds will roll in for Thursday with a more pronounced southerly wind. Highs will reach the middle and upper 70s. Again, morning fog appears likely.

Rain chances are rising for the end of the week ahead of a weekend cold front. Showers and storms appear likely for Saturday as the front moves through. Clouds and a few showers will linger for Sunday with some noticeably cooler air. Another batch of rain appears likely for Monday. Bottom line, the pattern looks to become more unsettled.