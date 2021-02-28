Warm afternoon, Unsettled week ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We started out with dense fog this morning but as we head towards the afternoon we are seeing partly cloudy skies. It will feel warm and humid this afternoon with highs

As we head towards the afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s. There is a 20% chance of seeing rain today. Our next system passes on Monday bringing in more rain and cooling us down to the mid-60’s with more rain chances Tuesday through the end of the week. The spring-like pattern looks to stick around!