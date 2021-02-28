Warm afternoon, Unsettled week ahead

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We started out with dense fog this morning but as we head towards the afternoon we are seeing partly cloudy skies. It will feel warm and humid this afternoon with highs

As we head towards the afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s. There is a 20% chance of seeing rain today. Our next system passes on Monday bringing in more rain and cooling us down to the mid-60’s with more rain chances Tuesday through the end of the week. The spring-like pattern looks to stick around!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories