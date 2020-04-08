WEATHER AWARE: Very Warm with Isolated Thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s going to be a warm next couple of days along the Gulf Coast. It’s also going to feel very humid. Today begins with temperatures well above normal, areas of patchy dense fog, and a few stray showers can’t be ruled out.

By this afternoon it will be a partly sunny sky with daytime highs reach the middle and maybe even the upper 80s. The chance a shower finds you is 20% and a few storms could contain some gusty winds with a small chance a storm could briefly become severe. If a storm were to be severe, the main threat would be damaging straight-line winds with a smaller risk for some small hail. The best chance for rain, like yesterday, will be north of the I-10 corridor. As we begin to lose daytime heating the chance for thunderstorms will begin to go down even though lingering showers can’t be ruled out. Lows will only drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s with more areas of fog in the overnight.

A cold front will be working its way towards the Gulf Coast tomorrow. Ahead of the cold front temperatures will be in the mid 80s and there will be hit or miss showers and thunderstorms. The rain chance will be 30%.

Temperatures will run cooler for the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs will reach the 70s with morning lows in the 50s. A warm front will lift across the region Saturday evening. This will lead to cloudy skies and increasing rain chances into Saturday night. Temperatures will be warmer Sunday with good coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Drier and cooler air looks to arrive early next week.