MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Some drier air aloft has helped to limit the coverage of storms. Do not expect this trend to last long as the pattern looks to become more unsettled by the holiday weekend.

Scattered clouds will remain through the early evening along with a chance for a shower or storm mainly along the immediate coast. Skies will become mostly clear as we press ahead into the overnight period. Winds will remain light and out of the north. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 70s.

The weather pattern looks to remain quiet for Thursday thanks to drier air aloft. A few showers may try to develop Thursday afternoon, but the chances will remain at less than 20%. Highs will easily climb into the lower 90s.

Moisture will rise over the next few days leading to increasing chance for showers and storms. The chance will hold at 40-50% Friday and rise to 60% by Saturday. Highs will reach the 80s.