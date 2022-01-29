Saturday starts downright cold, with temperatures in the low 30s and wind chills in the 20s, and we stay cold all day. Tons of sun will have to fight a cold north wind, and the north wind comes out on top–temperatures today will only warm to the mid and upper 40s. Wind gusts over 20 mph this morning will die down this afternoon, but it will still be breezy.

Tonight will be clear, cold, and calm. Low near 30.

A change in the wind will bring a change in our weather Sunday. Winds shift to southerly, bringing warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico. Combine that with another sunny day, and Sunday’s high will likely be 60 or above.

Once we get warm again, we’ll stay warm for a while. Highs through the middle of next week will be above average, in the mid and upper 60s. Scattered showers return to the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday, with thunderstorms likely Thursday.