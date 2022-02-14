Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Valentine’s Day!

Throughout the evening, we will continue to see clear skies and a cooler night. Tonight will be clear and chilly for those valentine’s day plans with temps in the 40’s and 50’s by dinner time. Temps will continue to drop into the 30’s during the late night hours.

Greene, George, and Jackson counties in Mississippi are under a Red Flag Warning tomorrow from 10 am until 6 pm. Outdoor Burning is not recommended and any fire that develops will likely spread rapidly. Strong winds, dry air, and warm temperatures have contributed to this extreme fire behavior.

Temps will rise over the next few days, with low rain chances. Rain chances will increase as storms return on Thursday. The next system will approach our area by Wednesday bringing clouds and a small chance of showers. Rain and storm chances increase beginning on Thursday morning bringing the chance for damaging winds, flooding, a few tornadoes, and hail. We will keep you updated on this system as it gets closer to our area. We will clear out for the rest of this week with cooler temperatures.