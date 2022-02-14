Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Valentine’s Day!

We start off chilly this morning with clear skies as dry air works its way through. Temps are starting chilly in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s north of I-10 and upper 30’s closer to the coast. Winds stay out of the north between 5 and 10 mph.

Throughout the day, clouds will continue to clear out with highs starting to warm up….to the upper 50’s at the coast and lower 60’s inland, closer to where we should be this time of year. Tonight will be clear and chilly for those valentine’s day plans with temps in the 40’s and 50’s by dinner time and mid-to-upper 30’s overnight.

Rain chances stay near zero for the next couple of days before storms return Thursday. Our next system will approach Wednesday night bringing clouds and a few showers. Starting mid-morning Thursday through Thursday evening, rain and storm chances will increase bringing the chance for damaging winds, flooding, a few tornadoes, and hail. We are still fine tuning this forecast and will keep you updated as we get closer. Either way, we clear out for the weekend as temps fall.