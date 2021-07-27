Up and Down Rain Chances with Plenty of Heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Moisture will be on the rise as we push through the middle of the workweek. This will result in rain chances rising to 40% today and 60% by tomorrow. Scattered showers and storms will tend to favor the midday and afternoon hours. Highs will stay steamy reaching the lower and middle 90s. Heat index values will reach 104-109°. Morning lows will remain steady, in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain chances will be on a roller coaster ride. The chance of storms will drop for the end of the week and rise again by the weekend. Get used to the heat. Temperatures will run in the 90s but will feel much warmer when factoring in the humidity.

In the tropics, we continue to track the disturbance near the Georgia coastline. The chance this develops continues to go down. This does not pose a threat to the Gulf Coast. The rest of the tropics are quiet.