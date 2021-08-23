Up-and-down rain chances this week, Hot and steamy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A few downpours managed to develop Monday afternoon. This week will be marked by topsy-turvy rain chances.

A weak boundary will continue working south Monday evening. Any showers and storms that can develop will slide south towards the coast and offshore. Scattered clouds are expected to linger through the night with seasonable temperatures. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 70s.

The coverage of showers and storms for Tuesday will be a little less. Rain chances will favor areas closer to the coast. Highs will stay warm reaching the lower and middle 90s. Heat indices will expect 105 for many locations.

Rain chances will get a boost Wednesday with a surge in tropical moisture. Highs will cool off closer to 90 with morning lows in the lower and middle 70s.