Up and Down Rain Chances and Seasonable Heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Some slightly drier air will result in a lower coverage of showers and storms for Thursday. The best chance for rain will come from mid-morning through the afternoon. Although the storms will be scattered, finding yourself under one will lead to heavy rain, and some lightning. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values will be above 100 in most spots without rain.

Rain chances bump up slightly for Friday and Saturday with about half the area getting a shower or storm each day. Daytime highs will remain in the 90s with heat index values near or above 100 for spots without rain.

For Sunday into the early half of next week we’ll see a typical amount of daily storms and warmth. Rain chances will begin to increase for the middle of the week.

In the tropics we are tracking an area of low pressure that will have the potential to develop east of Florida and Georgia. Right now, there is a low chance this becomes something tropical in the next 5 days. This does not pose a threat here and the rest of the tropics are still quiet.