Unsettled weekend ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast! I hope you had a great Friday.

Tonight we will see lows a little bit cooler than last night as a cold front moves through our area. Inland communities will stay in the lower 60’s where the coastline will be in the mid-to-upper 60’s. As the cold front moves through, there could be a couple of strong storms with gusty winds especially in our NW counties but those will weaken as the line moves SE. Severe weather is not anticipated but have a way to get warnings just in case!

Tomorrow will be cooler with cold air rushing in behind the front with highs in the mid-to-upper 70’s. We will see lingering showers and a couple rumbles of thunder tomorrow as well, mainly near the coastline as the front sinks south. Rain chances increase tomorrow evening.

Showers and a couple rumbles of thunder will last through the weekend and Monday with slightly cooler temperatures in the 70’s. Past Monday we dry out and warm up.