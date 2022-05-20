MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The weather pattern is becoming more unsettled this weekend. Get ready for more showers and storms.

Spotty showers and storms will continue through the early evening. Rain will wind down after sunset. A southerly breeze will keep the region quite humid overnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower and middle 70s.

Moisture will increase through the weekend leading to a better coverage of storms. Saturday’s rain chances will focus on midday and into the afternoon. Highs will stay warm, and it will feel quite steamy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The best chance of rain will come Sunday. Morning, midday, and afternoon rain appears possible. Storms will be widely scattered. Some storms could produce some brief highs wind gusts.

An active weather pattern continues into next week. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s with morning lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Afternoon rain chances will continue every day.