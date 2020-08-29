Unsettled weekend ahead, drier skies next week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy weekend, Gulf Coast!

We have seen scattered showers and storms all day today mainly south of I-65. These should start to fade as the sun sets. Lows tonight will fall into the mid-to-upper 70’s with mostly cloudy skies and a south wind at around 5 mph.

Tomorrow we bring back the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms very similar to today in coverage. Highs for your Sunday will reach the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees.

The high risk for rip currents continues through your weekend, backing off to moderate next week. Starting next week we will start to dry out going back to our typical summertime pattern with highs in the 90’s and a 20-30% chance for rain each day.

We are watching two disturbances in the tropics as well. One is approaching the Lesser Antilles and has a low chance for development while the other just came off the coast of Africa and has a medium chance for development.