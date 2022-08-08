Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

We start this morning mostly quiet with just a few sprinkles here and there. Temps are in the 70’s with muggy conditions as well.

This afternoon, scattered afternoon showers and storms will return at around a 60% chance. No organized severe weather is expected, but since it is summertime, one or two strong storms cannot be ruled out with lightning, thunder, and gusty winds possible.

Highs will only reach the upper 80’s thanks to the higher rain chance. Storms will fade around sunset as lows drop into the 70’s overnight.

Rain chances stay high at around 50% to 60% through Thursday dropping to 40% Friday into the weekend. Temps stay at or below average in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

In the tropics, we are tracking a tropical wave off the coast of Africa. This has a medium chance for development in the next several days. The good news is it is currently very far away so we have plenty of time to watch.