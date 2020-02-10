Unsettled week ahead, strong storms possible Wednesday

An unsettled weather pattern will bring scattered showers and isolated storms to the Southeast and Gulf Coast this week. Storms that arrive mid-week could become strong.

A slow-moving cold front situated to our northwest will slowly ease into the region on Tuesday. Out ahead of it, a south wind will keep temperatures up and moisture high. Expect areas of fog to form this evening and tonight, especially near the coast and over the water. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect. A few showers and storms will be possible early on, but most of the weather will pass north of our region. Temperatures will hold in the 60s.

The front will slip into our northern counties Tuesday. Skies will stay cloudy with some spotty showers. The rain chances will rise a bit as the front moves in, but no severe weather is expected. Temperatures will warm into the middle 70s out ahead of the front. A chance of showers will continue into Tuesday evening as the front stalls.

The Gulf Coast will need to be WEATHER AWARE late Wednesday. The cold front will approach overnight. Ahead of the front Wednesday, scattered storms will be likely with a line of storms approaching after sunset. Some damaging winds will be possible with some of the strongest storms. Rain will continue into Thursday as the cold front continues to move east. Drier and cooler air will arrive Friday