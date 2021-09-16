Unsettled weather with tropical downpours, Drier conditions next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Unsettled weather and a flood threat continues thanks to rain from what is left of Nicholas. Scattered tropical downpours will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues for the entire News 5 region minus Clarke, Monroe, and Conecuh counties. Deep tropical moisture continues to sit over the Gulf Coast leading to scattered tropical downpours. The coverage of rain will lessen through the evening but may pick up again by sunrise Friday. Temperatures will hover in the lower and middle 70s with light southerly winds.

Prepare for more wet weather Friday. Scattered storms will be on and off. Locally heavy rain could lead to flash flooding. Highs will reach the lower and middle 80s.

Elevated rain chances will continue through the weekend in the form of scattered showers and storms. Finally, we will look to transition out of this weather pattern through the first half of next week. A cold front is slated to move through the region by the middle of next week. This could usher in some much drier air by the end of next week.