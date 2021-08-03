Unsettled Weather Today, Drier by Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

The stalled boundary that led to the rounds of showers and thunderstorms yesterday will lead to more of the same today. Isolated showers or storms will be possible through the morning with chances for rain increasing through the day. Some heavy downpours will be possible with times of frequent lightning and gusty winds. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

The front will slide south and wash out through the end of the week. Rain chances will drop thanks to some drier air aloft. With more sunshine, temperatures will climb back to seasonable levels. Highs will reach the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s.

In the tropics, we are tracking a disturbance in the eastern Atlantic with a low chance of developing. Over the next handful of days, it will remain in the eastern Atlantic. This does not pose a foreseeable threat to the US. Other than that, the tropics are quiet.