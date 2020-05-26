Unsettled Weather the Next Few Days

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Tuesday Gulf Coast. Today’s headlines include unsettled weather, high humidity, and an eye on the tropics.

As for the tropics we are watching a disturbance near the Florida Peninsula. This has a low chance of developing as it moves into the western Atlantic. This will likely just be a rainmaker for the southeastern US. It is not a threat for the Gulf of Mexico.

Moisture will continue to increase Tuesday and Wednesday leading to even higher rain chances. Locally heavy downpours will be possible mainly during the afternoon and evening; however, scattered showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible at night and in the morning. With more moisture and cloud coverage temperatures will dial back slightly. Highs will mainly top out in the lower to mid-80s. Not everyone will find rain each day over the next few, but multiple downpours will be possible.

Drier air will slowly begin to work into the region through the end of the week. Expect very few showers and storms with warmer temperatures. Temperatures will increase. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.