Unsettled weather pattern to stick around for the holiday weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A frontal boundary will stall out over the Gulf Coast this holiday weekend leading to high rain chances and extra cloudiness.

Temperatures will hover in the 70s for most of the evening. Saturday morning will start off with temperatures in the lower 70s inland and in the upper 70s closer to the coast. Winds will stay light and out of the west.

A cold front will stall out over our region leading to an active weather set up. Scattered showers and storms will likely develop by midday Saturday and will continue to increase in coverage through the afternoon. Locally heavy downpours will be likely. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90. Expect another stormy afternoon for Sunday.

Rain chances will run high through Tuesday of next week. Most of the storms will pop up during the afternoon. The front will wash out allowing for some drier air aloft by the end of the week. Rain chances will drop by Thursday.