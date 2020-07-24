Unsettled weather pattern continues this weekend, Hanna expected to make landfall Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Deep tropical moisture has led to clouds and numerous showers and storms Friday. Scattered storms will stick around this weekend and much of next week.

Tropical Storm Hanna continues to move towards the Texas Gulf Coast, but moisture from the system will linger into the first half of the weekend. Expect spotty showers and a few rumbles of thunder this evening. A passing shower will be possible overnight under and partly to mostly sky. Temperatures will hold in the lower and middle 70s.

The weekend will stay somewhat unsettled. Rain chances will hold at 60% for Saturday and 50% for Sunday. Temperatures will stay a few degrees below average thanks to the extra clouds. Highs will reach the upper 80s with morning lows in the lower and middle 70s. Most of the rain will come during the second half of the day, but a few morning showers anear the coast will be possible.

Moisture values will surge again early next week. This will keep rain chances elevated in the 60-70% rain Monday through Wednesday. Keep the umbrellas handy!

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Hanna continues to slowly move west-northwest. Some minor strengthening is possible with a landfall expected Saturday on the Texas Gulf Coast. The storm will bring up to 6-9” of rain.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to struggle in the Atlantic. The storm has been battling some dry air. The tropical storm will continue move west into the Caribbean this weekend. Strong wind shear will begin to take its toll on the system and Gonzalo is expected to weaken into a remnant low by the middle of next week.