Unsettled Weather Most of the Work-Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast! Our weather will be unsettled through the early half of the week. This means it will be warm and each day brings a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms.

Today begins with a mostly cloudy sky and mild temperatures. By this afternoon there’ll be passing showers and maybe an occasional rumble of thunder. Highs will be well above seasonable averages, highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Tonight won’t bring many changes. Temperatures will only drop to the middle 60s and the chance for passing showers will stick with us. Tomorrow will be nearly a carbon copy of what we get today. The only difference will be slightly warmer temperatures with more spots in the middle 70s.

On Wednesday, the cold front that will be keeping weather unsettled across the southeast will finally begin to move east. As it approaches our neighborhood later in the day, it will bring the potential for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms.

Most of the News 5 area is included in a slight risk for severe weather. That’s level 2 of 5 and means isolated severe weather is possible but is not a guarantee. Continue to follow the forecast for Wednesday as we’ll get a better idea of timing and threats as we get closer.

Thursday, especially early, will be soggy as the cold front will be moving through. Thursday evening brings clearing and much cooler temperatures. We should get a break from the warm and muggy pattern with temperatures below seasonable averages and sunshine.

The weekend begins with sunshine, but unsettled weather looks to return Saturday night into Sunday as another system approaches.