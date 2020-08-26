Unsettled Weather Here; Laura to Make Landfall Near Texas and Louisiana Line Tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A tropical air mass continue to linger over the Gulf Coast. This will leave us with unsettled weather for the rest of the week.

The coverage of rain will be slightly less Wednesday. A few morning showers near the coast will be possible. Highs will reach the upper 80s. It will feel very steamy with a 40% chance of afternoon downpours.

Moisture will surge again as Hurricane Laura moves west. Rain chances will rise Thursday through the weekend. Highs will get back to 90 with morning lows in the middle 70s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Laura is becoming better organized as it moves west-northwest through the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is forecast to become a major Category 4 hurricane. Some weakening is possible as it approaches the coast due to wind shear, but it is still forecast to make landfall as a very powerful category 3 storm. A landfall is possible anywhere from Galveston, TX east to the Central Louisiana Coast. Highs winds, flooding rain, storm surge, and tornadoes will be possible as Laura comes ashore.

Laura does not pose a direct threat here. The influence of Laura will lead to continued high surf, high rip current risk, and minor coastal flooding will be possible. Again, the main impacts will be to our west.